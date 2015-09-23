Big, beautiful photos of the first Apple Store created by Apple's design boss Jony Ive

A new Apple Store opened over the weekend in Brussels. But this is not your typical Apple Store you’d find at the mall.
Located in the heart of Belgium, this new location was designed by Sir Jony Ive, Apple’s design genius who ultimately controls how the company’s bestselling hardware and software looks and feels.
Though Apple cofounder Steve Jobs is famously known for partially designing many of the Apple Stores, including their signature glass staircases, Jony Ive has never designed an Apple Store until now, believe it or not.
It’s not the biggest Apple Store we’ve seen, but it definitely feels like Jony Ive’s work: Simple, elegant, and friendly.
Like many other Apple Stores, there's a big emphasis on natural finishes. Apple used a lot of timber for this open plan.
One cool innovation: The tables have motion-sensitive power outlets that rotate into view when it detects something nearby.
There are eight live, growing trees in the middle from the Apple Store. They're right across from the Genius Bar.
