Big, beautiful photos of the first Apple Store created by Apple's design boss Jony Ive

A new Apple Store opened over the weekend in Brussels. But this is not your typical Apple Store you’d find at the mall.

Located in the heart of Belgium, this new location was designed by Sir Jony Ive, Apple’s design genius who ultimately controls how the company’s bestselling hardware and software looks and feels.

Though Apple cofounder Steve Jobs is famously known for partially designing many of the Apple Stores, including their signature glass staircases, Jony Ive has never designed an Apple Store until now, believe it or not.

It’s not the biggest Apple Store we’ve seen, but it definitely feels like Jony Ive’s work: Simple, elegant, and friendly.

This is the new Apple Store in Brussels from the outside. Apple The walls in this new Apple Store are made of floor-to-ceiling glass panels that are 26-feet tall. YouTube/OneMoreThing.nl Some of these massive glass panels are curved. Apple Like many other Apple Stores, there's a big emphasis on natural finishes. Apple used a lot of timber for this open plan. Apple Apple used redwood to build the tables that both store and showcase the Apple Watch. YouTube/OneMoreThing.nl It's also used for chairs, benches, and displays for products and accessories. YouTube/OneMoreThing.nl One cool innovation: The tables have motion-sensitive power outlets that rotate into view when it detects something nearby. RAW Embed There are eight live, growing trees in the middle from the Apple Store. They're right across from the Genius Bar. Apple There's a gigantic screen in the back of the Apple Store for demonstrations and looping videos. Apple It's definitely one of the more beautiful Apple Stores we've ever seen. Apple

