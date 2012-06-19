REVEALED: These 10 Extraordinary Rules Make Apple Stores The Most Profitable Retailers In The World

Photo: flickr/itux

Apple Stores are the most profitable retail outlets in the world.The average store generates $5,600 per square foot a year and attracts 20,000 visitors per week.



Carmine Gallo spent the last year researching Apple Stores around the world for a new book. He found that Apple uses subtle psychology to induce an “ownership experience” in customers.

