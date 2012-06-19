REVEALED: These 10 Extraordinary Rules Make Apple Stores The Most Profitable Retailers In The World

Photo: flickr/itux
Apple Stores are the most profitable retail outlets in the world.The average store generates $5,600 per square foot a year and attracts 20,000 visitors per week.
Carmine Gallo spent the last year researching Apple Stores around the world for a new book. He found that Apple uses subtle psychology to induce an “ownership experience” in customers.
That's partly for aesthetic reasons, but Gallo says it's to get the customers to touch the laptops. The tilted screen encourages you to adjust the screen to your own height.
The employees use an iPhone app to get the screens at the same angle.
Source: Forbes
Employees are instructed never to pressure a customer to leave. Apple wants to cultivate an 'ownership experience,' according to Gallo.
Source: Forbes
The Apple Store's computers are all invitingly turned on and stocked with an array of popular apps. Compare this with Best Buy, where all of the computer screens are black. Also, every device in the Apple Store is connected to the fast, in-store Internet.
Source: Forbes
That question is meant to test whether an employee can express his ideas confidently. Managers are also supposed to ask, 'Do they display grit?' and 'Can they deliver a Ritz-Carlton level of customer service?'
Employees are the heart and soul of the Apple store.
Source: Carmine Gallo
They're also only allowed to talk about the 'benefits' of a product, not its 'features.' Apple exercises strict control over the languages of their Store employees.
Sources: Wall Street Journal, Carmine Gallo
Apple's generosity with coverage improves customer loyalty. If your warranty expired more than 45 days ago, you'll have to convince a manager to sign off on a replacement.
Employees are not instructed to make sales. Their objective is to help customers solve problems.
Source: Forbes
9. If a customer mispronounces the name of a product, salespeople are forbidden from correcting them.
To keep the energy positive, salespeople should not make the customer feel patronized. That means calling it an 'ih-pad' for as long as the customer calls it that.
Source: Wall Street Journal
And the welcome must be warm. If there's a line for service, the wait will seem shorter if someone greets you and makes you feel taken care of.
Source: Carmine Gallo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.