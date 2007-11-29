Apple Store At 3AM: Cheap, Stoned Geeks

Need help buying a Mac, or getting one fixed? Don’t head to one of Apple’s (AAPL) stores during daylight hours — they’re jammed packed with people just like you, and you’ll be there forever. Instead, head to Apple’s 24-hour store on Fifth Avenue at 3 a.m., where you’ll find yourself outnumbered by Apple employees, Billy Chasen writes in his blog. Billy says you’ll also find:

Internet users: “Checking craigslist for apartments, checking their e-mail, looking for jobs.”

Stoned people: “Like a moth to a bright light, the Apple store apparently attracts high people. I smelled it on at least 3 people.”

Buyers: “It appeared that a few people were buying things.”

See you there.

See Also: The iPhone Ballerina: Real, Taken.

Analyst: Apple On Track For Best iPod Quarter Ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.