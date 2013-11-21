Apple Bloggers Are Drooling Over The New Apple Store App For IPad

More than three years since the launching its dedicated Apple Store app for the iPhone, the company has finally released the iPad version and

gave a select few journalists a first look at the app this week. They love it.

The new app lets you use pinch gestures to zoom, browse, and compare products (shown off with Apple-shot high-res photos, of course), see the latest trending products, find nearby Apple Retail Stores, and make Genius Bar reservations.

Apple boasts that the new app lets you shop the Apple store like never before, and thus far reviewers have most wholeheartedly agreed.

TechCrunch gushes that the app is “incredibly well designed” and “utilizes the display and capabilities of the iPad to present a best-in-class shopping experience.”

According to The Next Web: “The iPad is now the best place to shop for new Apple products and accessories. This could be very dangerous for my bank account.”

The site iMore agrees that the new look is bangin’: “All told, it’s an impressive-looking app that really uses the iPad to its full potential – looks like it’s been worth the wait.”

A little taste of the iDownload blog review: “Apple Store for iPad is arguably perhaps the best iOS 7 app Apple has written thus far, and I don’t mean that in a small way. Yup, it’s that good.”

iPhone Hacks gives it a high rating as well: “The app is quite gorgeous, and a great example for someone building an app for an online store.”

Loop Insight was equally enthusiastic about the apps options: “There are many other things you can do with the app as well, like engraving, gift wrapping and checking the availability of products in your local store. This is a great shopping experience.”

Here are some screenshots from Apple:

You need iOS7 on you iPad to download the app here.

