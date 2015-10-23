Apple made a giant table that uses virtual fish to teach customers about 3D Touch





Apple is teaching customers about 3D Touch, one of the new features in the iPhone 6S, by using a giant table in Apple Stores that responds to touch.

iPhones are laid out on the table — which is actually one giant screen — in two rows. Tapping on the iPhone screen can create ripples and allows users to interact with the virtual fish.

3D Touch can detect the force of the touch on the iPhone’s screen, allowing for different actions based on pressure. For example, you can “peek” at information with a lighter touch or “pop” something out by pressing harder.

As the feature is invisible, many users are likely unaware of its existence and so Apple has been ramping up its messaging efforts surrounding 3D Touch, including releasing an advert dedicated to it.

