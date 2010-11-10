Apple Stops Selling Some iPhone 4 Cases Because They Can Destroy Your Phone

Photo: Reuters

Apple has stopped selling some iPhone 4 cases at its retail stores because they can crack your phone, Cult of Mac reports.Specifically, Apple is not selling “slide-on” iPhone 4 cases, according to Cult of Mac’s Leander Kahney.



The problem seems to be that the glass back of Apple’s latest iPhone isn’t as strong as the glass front, and dirt that gets trapped under a slide-on case can cause the glass to scratch or crack.

Apple is now “slowly evaluating each and every iPhone 4 case at a secret case testing facility,” Kahney writes. “Snap-on” and “bumper”-like cases seem to be unaffected by the issue, but it’s “literally on a case-by-case basis (pun intended), the source said.”

This is bad news for iPhone accessory makers, but probably not something Apple will rush to fix. Because of this and “Antennagate,” however, we expect a new design for the iPhone 5, due next year.

