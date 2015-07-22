Apple quietly fixed a big problem that was upsetting app developers

Socialbakers The audience at Engage 2015 in Prague.

Apple has updated the public beta version of its iPhone operating system to stop users who are testing the software from reviewing apps on the App Store, Apple Insider reports.

Apple released a public beta version of iOS 9, which lets normal users test the upcoming software for free before it is released to all users. iOS 9 includes lots of new features, including enhanced search, new Siri abilities, and a power save mode.

But like any new piece of software, iOS 9 also has problems. There are lots of small bugs which can cause issues with apps.

Developers have been unhappy with a wave of negative reviews for their apps on the App Store, many of which were caused by Apple’s iOS 9 software. Mac Stories collected complaints from developers who were unhappy about the unfair reviews:

Gotta love 1-star reviews for iOS 9 Beta issues. https://t.co/6lrFn9cP65

— Paul Mayne (@paulmayne) July 11, 2015

Now, Apple has stopped users of the iOS 9 beta from leaving App Store reviews. This is a small change, but it shows two important things. First, Apple is monitoring press coverage of its products, and making changes. And secondly, Apple doesn’t want to see developers hurt by eager users trying out new software, so it’s trying to protect them.

Here’s what iOS 9 users see now when they try to leave a review:

