More Money Has Now Been Lost In Apple Stock Than In Hewlett-Packard And Research In Motion Combined

Here’s a fun fact for you…(Well, not so fun if you’re an Apple shareholder).



More money has been lost in the past three months in Apple stock than has ever been lost in the tech disasters known as Hewlett-Packard and Research In Motion combined.

That may seem inconceivable, but it’s true.

Hewlett-Packard and Research In Motion are now legendary for their collapses.

Hewlett-Packard’s stock peaked above $50 a few years ago, and now it’s trading at $14.

Research In Motion’s stock peaked above $140 a few years ago, and it’s trading for $11.

Ouch.

Apple, meanwhile, peaked above $700 three months ago and is now trading just above $500.

Yes, RIM’s bad. But Apple’s worse…

On a percentage basis, therefore, Apple’s stock is down much less than either Hewlett-Packard or Research In Motion (or Dell or any number of other tech disasters).But it has cost investors more money.

Let’s go to the maths…

At its peak in 2000, Hewlett-Packard’s stock hit a high of $65 dollars a share. At that moment, the company was valued at about $130 billion. Now, HP trades for $14, and its market capitalisation is about $30 billion.

So Hewlett-Packard investors have lost about $100 billion since the 2000 peak.

Research In Motion, meanwhile, peaked at just above $140 in 2008. At that moment, the company was worth (an astounding) $70 billion. Now, RIMM trades for $11, and its market capitalisation is $6 billion.

So, RIM investors have lost about $65 billion since the 2000 peak.

Combined, therefore, HP and RIM investors have lost an impressive $165 billion.

OUCH.

And how about Apple?

In September, Apple hit an all-time peak just above $700 a share. At that moment, Apple was valued at about $660 billion (and analysts were elbowing each other out of the way to be the loudest to proclaim that Apple would be the first $1 trillion company–you don’t hear much from these folks anymore).

Since September, Apple has fallen to $510, and its market capitalisation is $485 billion.

So, Apple shareholders have lost $175 billion.

OUCH!

(Of course, Apple’s stock is also up for this year, so longer-term shareholders are still doing just fine.)



