Apple's Stock Was Up 6,754% Under Steve Jobs

Here’s an eye-popping statistic from the second Steve Jobs era at Apple. From the time he was named interim CEO to the day he retired, Apple’s stock was up 6,754%.
For some perspective, if the stock was to grow 6,754% under new CEO Tim Cook, it would trading at $25,797 per share, and its market cap would be $23.6 trillion.
We’re not going to say it’s impossible, we’re just going to say Cook has to really do something special.
Photo: Google Finance
