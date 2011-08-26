Apple's Stock Was Up 6,754% Under Steve Jobs

Here’s an eye-popping statistic from the second Steve Jobs era at Apple. From the time he was named interim CEO to the day he retired, Apple’s stock was up 6,754%.



For some perspective, if the stock was to grow 6,754% under new CEO Tim Cook, it would trading at $25,797 per share, and its market cap would be $23.6 trillion.

We’re not going to say it’s impossible, we’re just going to say Cook has to really do something special.

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.