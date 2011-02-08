Apple Stock To $450, Says Needham's Charlie Wolf

Apple stock is going to $450, Needham analyst Charlie Wolf said in a note today, jacking his price target up from $375. (Shares are up 1.8% today to $353.)
Why? As Apple Insider summarizes:
- Wolf expects Apple to ship 75 million iPhones this year, and almost 100 million in 2012
- The iPad is going to dominate and won’t rapidly lose market share as Android tablets take off (similar to what we said last week)
- Wolf expects Apple to ship 30 million iPads in 2011 (90% market share) and 46.5 million in 2012 (80% market share)
Here’s how Wolf gets to $450 per share:
Photo: Needham via Apple Insider
