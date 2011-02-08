Apple Stock To $450, Says Needham's Charlie Wolf

Apple stock is going to $450, Needham analyst Charlie Wolf said in a note today, jacking his price target up from $375. (Shares are up 1.8% today to $353.)



Why? As Apple Insider summarizes:

Wolf expects Apple to ship 75 million iPhones this year, and almost 100 million in 2012

The iPad is going to dominate and won’t rapidly lose market share as Android tablets take off (similar to what we said last week)

Wolf expects Apple to ship 30 million iPads in 2011 (90% market share) and 46.5 million in 2012 (80% market share)

Here’s how Wolf gets to $450 per share:

Photo: Needham via Apple Insider

