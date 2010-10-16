Apple Stock Target Jacked To $500 A Share

An analyst at Hudson Square Research has worked up the balls to jack his Apple (AAPL) target to $500 a share.



So now the question is… who will be the first to stick their neck out and call for $1,000?

(Gene Munster, the Apple axe, clearly thinks the stock is headed there, but he’s wise enough not to say so.)

See Also: The 20 Most Idiotic Inventions In History

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.