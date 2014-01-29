Apple Stock Is Tanking Today After That Big IPhone Sales Miss

Apple stock is down about 7% today following disappointing iPhone sales numbers for the final quarter of 2013.

Even though Apple sold a record 51 million iPhones last quarter, the number was lower than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Most thought Apple would sell 55 or 56 million iPhones. Meanwhile, Carl Icahn tweeted today that he just bought another $US500 million in Apple stock.

That didn’t help the price though. It’s still down.

The stock tanked as much as 9% in after-hours trading Monday night.

Here’s a look at the stock so far today. We’ll keep our eye on it, so come back for updates.

