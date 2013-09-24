Apple Stock Soars Following 9 Million IPhone Sales And High-End Guidance

It was a good weekend for Apple.

The company climbed 6 per cent in pre-market trading following the announcement it crushed expectations and sold a record 9 million iPhones in the first weekend (compared to 5 million in the opening weekend last year).

It is currently trading up 3.98% at the time of publication.

Apple also issued an SEC filing saying that it expects to hit the high-end of its earlier Q4 guidance, which was forecasted in the $US34 to $US37 billion range.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.