Apple stock soars after its huge earnings beat

Wall Street certainly liked Apple’s first fiscal quarter earnings.

Apple stock was up about 6.13% on Wednesday, finishing the regular trading session at $128.79, the day after the company reported a huge beat.

That means that Apple’s market capitalisation rose by about $35 billion on Wednesday — just about Ebay’s entire value, to put it in perspective.

Apple said on Tuesday that iPhone sales grew for the first time in a year, and also reported revenue of $74.8 billion, a record for the company. In response, several Wall Street analysts, including those at Pacific Crest, RBC Capital Markets, and Oppenheimer & Company, raised price targets for the company.

Apple is currently at a 52-week high.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.