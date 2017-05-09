Apple is now worth more than $800 billion

Shares of Apple are up 3.05% at $US153.44 on Monday following an analyst report from Drexel Hamilton that suggests Apple will become a $US1 trillion company.

Monday’s pop pushed Apple’s value past $US800 billion for the first time, solidifying the company’s position as the world’s largest publicly traded company.

Equity analyst Brian White sent out a note to clients on Monday that said Apple shares will reach $US202, giving the company a valuation of $US1.053 trillion in the next twelve months. That’s the highest price target on Wall Street and implies a 32% potential upside for investors. The analyst previously had a price target of $US185.

Today’s move has Apple one step closer to reaching that $US1 trillion valuation.

