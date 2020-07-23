Avoid Apple stock as uncertainties from coronavirus weigh on iPhone launch, Goldman Sachs says

Getty

Investors should steer clear of Apple shares until virus-fuelled uncertainties subside and markets can better price future performance, Goldman Sachs said Wednesday.

The firm’s analysts expect Apple to omit forward guidance from its upcoming quarterly report, leaving investors guessing as to whether its next-generation iPhone will arrive on time.

A one-month delay to the iPhone’s launch could fuel a 7% hit to revenue and 6% decline in earnings over the fourth quarter, Goldman said.

The bank also sees demand and average selling prices weakening through the end of 2020. By Goldman’s forecast, Apple’s recent rally “is unsustainable,” the firm said.

Watch Apple trade live here.

Apple’s rally to all-time highs won’t last, and investors should steer clear of the stock until its outlook is clearer, Goldman Sachs said Wednesday.

The tech giant is set to report quarterly earnings on July 30, but Goldman’s analysts are mainly focused on forward guidance, or a lack of it. The firm doesn’t expect Apple to reveal an official forecast for its next quarter, leaving investors in the dark as to whether its fall iPhone launch will arrive on time.

A one-month holdup could prompt a 7% hit to revenue and 6% drop in earnings over the final quarter of 2020, Goldman said. Such a delay, while not yet the firm’s baseline scenario, would worsen an already dire projection. Goldman’s analysts see demand weakening through the end of 2020 and leading next-year profits to slide 16% below Wall Street’s consensus.

“On this basis we see Apple’s recent stock performance and absolute trading level as unsustainable and would continue to recommend that investors avoid the stock,” the team led by Rod Hall wrote in a note to clients.



Read more:

Jefferies is making 2 major shifts to its stock-investing strategy as the US lags a broader economic recovery. Here’s how the firm says the new trades will help investors crush the market.



Goldman maintains a “sell” rating on Apple shares. The firm bumped its price target to $US299 from $US268 in the Wednesday note, hinging the update on a higher S&P 500 price-earnings multiple. The new target still implies a 23% drop from Wednesday’s close.

Results for the quarter that ended in June are set to meet expectations, Goldman said, but focus “remains on late 2020” for insight into Apple’s demand recovery. Recent higher-income job cuts at companies and a still-elevated unemployment rate suggest the coronavirus’ drag on spending will last longer than first expected, the analysts noted. Even if unit demand swings higher, Goldman sees weakened average selling prices weighing on Apple’s performance well into 2021.

Apple closed at $US389.09 per share on Wednesday, up roughly 33% year-to-date.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







A Wall Street expert details the hurdles that must be cleared before a bitcoin ETF is approved – and explains why other investing substitutes for the crypto fall short









Credit-card spending suggests economic recovery stalled out in July, JPMorgan says









TD Ameritrade posted record retail trading activity and account growth during 2nd-quarter frenzy





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.