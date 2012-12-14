Apple Collapse Continues—Stock Nears New Closing Low

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Apple’s stock has resumed its decline over the last few days, falling another 2% to $526 in afternoon trading.



This is only $1 above the lowest close in Apple’s recent swoon, which was $525.62 back on November 15.

After that, Apple briefly took off like a rocket, spiking back to $590 in a week.

But since then, the selloff that started last summer has resumed.

What’s going on?

Several things.

Some are fundamental, having to do with changes in Apple’s business.

Others are market-related (tax-related selling is likely having a significant impact).

Still others related to sentiment.

Here are some of the issues:

Apple has been a monster of a stock for the last decade, and some investors are likely taking the opportunity to lock in these gains while paying today’s low capital-gains tax rates. Whatever deal the government finally arrives at with regard to the Fiscal Cliff (if any), it will likely include a hike in the capital gains rate.

Apple recently shot its wad from a product-launch perspective, and analysts aren’t expecting anything truly exciting to happen until next summer at the earliest. That gives short-term investors little reason to hang on to the stock.

Apple’s amazingly high profit margin is likely to decline over the next several years, as Apple’s product mix shifts toward lower-margin tablets from the high-margin iPhone and the iPhone margin itself declines with the introduction of lower-priced phones. This suggests that earnings are likely to grow more slowly than revenue, in contrast to the situation for the past 5 years.

Apple’s next revolutionary new product–a TV or TV device of some sort–appears to have been postponed by a year. Analysts are also not sure what this product will be and how it will sell. Dozens of companies have tried to reinvent TV over the last 15 years, and almost all of them have failed. Apple also appears to have met resistance from the TV industry, which will do everything it can to preserve the status quo.

The smartphone market, which has driven Apple’s spectacular iPhone sales over the past 5 years, is entering a new phase of growth, in which low-priced phones are capturing an increasing percentage of market share. Apple does not yet offer a low-priced phone, and if and when it does, this will likely add to the pressure on Apple’s profit margin.

Apple’s competitors are catching up in both smartphones and tablets, so Apple no longer has the leverage with distributors and consumers that it once did. This, too, could eventually lead to more margin pressure.

Lastly, Apple really is finally entering the “post-Steve Jobs” era, and it remains to be seen how successful the company’s next generation of products will be.

All of these factors are likely weighing on Apple’s stock.

But here’s the good news:

The stock is cheap.

Apple is now trading at 12X trailing earnings per share.

That’s not screamingly cheap. In the old days (mid-1990s and earlier), hardware stocks used to trade between 8X-12X earnings, and Dell, HP, and other companies are now trading there again.

Unlike HP, Dell, et al, Apple is still a very healthy company, so if Apple ever gets to 8X earnings, it will be screamingly cheap.

But at 12X earnings, Apple is at least reasonably cheap–cheaper, for example, than the stock market as a whole.

And Apple also has $125 billion of cash.

Factor out that cash, and the business itself is actually getting close to trading at the Dell and HP level.

