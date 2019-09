Another nasty start to the day for Apple.



The stock dropped under $400 to $399.28.

Today brought some decent news for Apple — iPhone activations at Verizon were up 25%.

There was some negative news, too — the iPad 5 might not be coming until the fall, which means Apple could go eight months or more without a big product announcement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.