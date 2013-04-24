Apple Is Tanking — Falls Under $400

The market’s reaction to Apple’s earnings is not good.



The stock is down 2% this morning, pre-market, sending shares to $397.

Investors are coming to grips with the fact that the once high-flying company is grinding to a halt.

Instead of being a story of hyper-growth, it’s now a cash cow.

Apple says it has new products in the works, but they’re not coming until the Fall.

Even when those new products hit, they’re not going to be as lucrative or successful as the iPhone.

Because Apple generates so much money, a return to big growth is nearly impossible.

So, now you have a company that is neither here, nor there. It’s not a safe bet because technology is unpredictable, and this management team has not proven an ability to produce visionary products. It’s not a high growth tech company either.

Throw in the fact that Apple issued really soft guidance, which is sending analysts scrambling to readjust their models, and it’s not going to be easy for the stock to bounce back today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.