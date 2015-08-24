Apple cratering -- falls below $100

Apple boss Tim Cook.

Apple stock is down by 6% on Monday, continuing a trend we’ve seen over the past several weeks.

Apple share prices dipped down to around $US98 before the market opened.

Markets in general are getting killed, with just about everything being red. So, it makes sense Apple is going down.

Outside of a general market sell-off, there are some theories for why Apple’s stock has been dropping over the past several weeks.

Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster told Business Insider earlier this month that he believes it’s because of uncertainty in China. Colin Gillis, an analyst with BGC Partners, told CNN Money last week that investors are starting to wonder whether or not smartphone sales globally are starting to peak.

