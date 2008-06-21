Apple Stock Cult Threatens SAI, Forms "Group" To Drive Stock Higher

We chatted about Apple (AAPL) this morning on Yahoo TechTicker. Specifically, we discussed whether Apple’s iPhone is really a threat to Nokia (video below and Dan’s detailed analysis here). We don’t recall saying anything particularly negative, but a special “group” of Apple-stock meatheads was nonetheless enraged:



You lose viewers if you write bullshit articles on AAPL. If you want to write for the short sellers, more power to you, you will lose the battle b/c AAPL will eventually kill all the shorts. You have been warned. Our group will contact your advertisers and protest your web site. Take that to the bank…

The real reason for the fury? Apple’s down 2% this morning. A global market collapse couldn’t have had anything to do with it.





