APPLE STOCK BLOWS THROUGH $600: Vote Here On Where It's Going Next!

Apple stock soared through the $600 barrier today!
(It hit $600.01 in pre-market trading.)
Then promptly tanked back to $585 when wimpy Deutsche Bank took the stock off its short-term “buy” list.
(Deutsche Bank’s logic? The stock just popped 50% in three months. Don’t be a pig!)
So where’s the stock headed next?
To $700?
Or back to $500?
Vote below!
