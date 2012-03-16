APPLE STOCK BLOWS THROUGH $600: Vote Here On Where It's Going Next!

Apple stock soared through the $600 barrier today!



(It hit $600.01 in pre-market trading.)

Then promptly tanked back to $585 when wimpy Deutsche Bank took the stock off its short-term “buy” list.

(Deutsche Bank’s logic? The stock just popped 50% in three months. Don’t be a pig!)

So where’s the stock headed next?

To $700?

Or back to $500?

