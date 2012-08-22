What Apple Stock Does Before Huge Product Announcements

Shares of Apple have surged over the past few weeks, making it the most valued company of all time with a market capitalisation above $628 billion.



Part of the reason for that rapid ascent is Apple’s ability to re-invent its products on a steady cycle.

We’ve looked at the way the stock behaves before and after every single iPhone and iPad unveiling (Apple does announce other products, but few garner the same attention).

Below, a look at Apple’s stock before these major announcements, highlighted with the company’s recent performance heading into the expected September 12 unveil of its next iPhone.

Already, shares are up 5 per cent before the iPhone 5, following similar trends before the iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, and iPad 2.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

