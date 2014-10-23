Apple Rips To A New All-Time High

Apple shares are hitting new all-time highs today.

As of this writing it’s at $US103.95, leaping past the previous high of $US103.74, according to Bloomberg.

There’s no specific reason for the shares to be soaring today. If anything, it’s a continued reaction to strong earnings on Monday, and a solid overall market for the day.

The reason investors feeling good about Apple comes down to one thing — the iPhone 6.

Apple says it is selling all the iPhones it can make. It says supply and demand aren’t even on the same planet. Apple is the iPhone company, and iPhones are selling well.

Apple still isn’t near it’s all time highest market cap value, though. The company has bought back shares, so its market cap still lags its all-time high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.