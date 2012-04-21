There's Even More Pressure On Apple's Stock Thanks To Analysts Who Are Going Crazy With EPS Estimates

This chart from Bespoke Investment Group shows that analysts are raising EPS estimates for Apple at the same time its stock has been tanking.



This is interesting for two reasons. One, it means the market doesn’t care about the optimistic projections coming from analysts. And two, it means there’s even more pressure on Apple. It has to beat a big EPS number just to keep investors happy.

Apple reports on Tuesday. We’ll see what happens.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

