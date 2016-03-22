Here's how Apple shares do right after the new iPhone launches

Apple shares, like the stock market, usually go up.

The company is expected to launch a smaller phone on Monday that’s believed to be called the iPhone SE. It will also drop a 9.7-inch iPad, slightly larger than the original iPad 2.

In the six months after every iPhone launch, (The first was June 2007), Apple shares have rallied every time but once.

According to Yahoo Finance, the biggest-ever gain in the six months after a launch was by 64%. That was following the first-generation iPhone release, which was a game changer for the industry.

The S&P 500 rose 62% in the same six months.

The only loss over a six-month period following an iPhone release was after the iPhone 5’s in September 2012. Apple shares fell 35% in the half year following that launch.

In the years after new iPhone launches, Apple shares have rallied every time except twice. They gained 96% from the July ’09 launch of the iPhone 3GS.

They went positive for 2016 on Friday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average also returned to the green, following the worst-ever start to a year for the US stock market.

