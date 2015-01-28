Apple Is Trading Near Its All-Time High After A Mammoth Earnings Report

After digesting Apple’s historic earnings report, investors have decided to buy more Apple stock.

Apple is up 9% in pre-market trading. It was only up 5% after hours last night, so investors have clearly gotten more excited about Apple’s potential.

Apple is now trading at ~$US119, which puts it in range of its all-time high, which is $US119.75, per Yahoo Finance.

The company reported 74.5 million iPhones sold during the holiday quarter, a 46% jump year-over-year, well ahead of expectations that the company would sell 65 million units.

We’ll keep an eye on the stock all day and update this post.

