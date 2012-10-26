UPDATE: APPLE HAS ERASED ITS AFTER-HOURS LOSS!

UPDATE II:



Amazing! Apple has erased its after-hours losses! Now flat!

UPDATE:

The post-earnings bloodshed is not quite as bad as people thought.

Apple is down about 1.5%.

That’s not quite as bad as some folks had predicted, when the entire QQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF was down 1.5%.

———–

Apple is going to tank after its earnings miss.

How do we know?

Because the powershares QQQ ETF ( which measures the NASDAQ) is off over 1% right now, implying a big fall in its most important asset: Apple.

