UPDATE: APPLE HAS ERASED ITS AFTER-HOURS LOSS!

UPDATE II:
Amazing! Apple has erased its after-hours losses! Now flat!
UPDATE:
The post-earnings bloodshed is not quite as bad as people thought.
Apple is down about 1.5%.
That’s not quite as bad as some folks had predicted, when the entire QQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF was down 1.5%.
———–
Apple is going to tank after its earnings miss.
How do we know?
Because the powershares QQQ ETF ( which measures the NASDAQ) is off over 1% right now, implying a big fall in its most important asset: Apple.
