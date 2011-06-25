Apple's Reality Distortion Field Expands To Stock Price As Zealots Blame "Hedge Fund Manipulation!"

Some Apple fans have been confounded of late by the company’s sputtering stock price.



Apple’s growth and profitability is amazing, these folks say, so why has the stock stopped going up?

There are several good reasons why Apple’s stock has “consolidated” for a while, starting with overall market weakness and extending to the iPhone 5 delay and state of purgatory at the top of the company, with the Steve Jobs question unresolved.

But Apple zealots don’t like those explanations, presumably because they lay some fault or responsibility at the feet of Apple.

So they’ve embraced a new theory:

Hedge fund manipulation!

Apple’s stock has been weak, the zealots cry, because greedy Wall Street hedge funds are engaging in their usual nefarious misbehavior.

For example, here’s a note we got today, in response to our explanation of why Apple’s stock has been weak:

Bullshit. Look at the stock movement yesterday. Why don’t you write about hedge fund manipulation instead of spinning doubt about an issue that has existed long before the recent price drop. Sad

Blaming “shorts” and “manipulators” for stock declines, of course, is nothing new, and it won’t stop here. If the stock weakness continues, one imagines, the zealots will soon begin calling for a government investigation.

But Apple fans who are reality-based should see this theory for what it is: A hallucination.

