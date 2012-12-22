And ... Apple Is Falling Again

Apple is off 2% this morning. The stock just can’t get its mojo going again.



There was some mixed news this morning. It’s doing very well in the U.S., but only so-so in Europe according to data from Kantar.

Overall, the stock is being haunted by a bunch of analyst reports that say it significantly cut iPhone 5 orders.

Photo: Yahoo Finance screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.