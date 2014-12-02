Apple Suddenly Tanks Hard

Jay Yarow

This is weird: Apple suddenly tanked this morning, falling as much as 6.4%. The stock has since bounced back, fluctuating all over the place, but it’s currently down ~3%.

According to a Bloomberg news, this was the biggest intraday fall since January 28. According to Reuters, this was the largest 1-minute volume of trading since October 29.

We have no idea what’s going on here. There was no major Apple news to swing the stock like this.

Apple stockYahoo Finance


