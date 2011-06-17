CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Stock Flattens, Confuses Investors

For about a year and a half following the financial crisis, Apple’s stock was a rocket ship zooming from a low of $85 to a high of $360.



But all of the sudden, the stock has flattened. Year to date, it’s down. And this has investors confused. Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster put out a note just trying to make investors feel better about the stock’s prospects.

What’s holding the stock back? It’s not like Apple isn’t delivering results. And while the general market is flat for the year, you’d think Apple would outperform.

Our best guess: The company is just in flux right now with Steve Jobs out indefinitely, and no hot new products rumoured in the pipeline. What’s your guess?

