Apple Still Sitting On Facebook's New iPhone App

It’s been 10 days since Facebook submitted the 3.0 version of its wildly popular iPhone app, Inside Facebook’s Justin Smith reminds us. Apple has not yet approved the app. (But it has not rejected it either, Facebook developer Joe Hewitt confirms.)



That’s a sign that Facebook does not get special treatment within Apple. That’s a little surprising — the Facebook app was the no. 1 most-downloaded free app of all time when Apple announced its rankings earlier this year.

But it makes sense, given that Apple has to maintain relationships with thousands of developers, and playing favourites is a slippery slope. And the wait time is in line with expectations: In its filing to the FCC last week, Apple said that 95% of apps are approved within 14 days of their submission.

As Hewitt notes on Twitter, the new Flixster app was approved today, and was submitted two days before Facebook’s was. “So we’re close,” he says. But the lengthy delay led to a nice essay by Hewitt arguing, like many others, that Apple should open its App Store and should not require a review process. It’s worth a read.

