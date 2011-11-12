Apple Confirms: Yesterday's iOS Update Didn't Totally Fix The iPhone 4S Battery Life Problem

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Apple is still looking into reports of poor iPhone 4S battery life, even after yesterday’s iOS 5 update that was supposed to fix the problem.In a statement to All Things D, Apple said:



“The recent iOS software update addressed many of the battery issues that some customers experienced on their iOS 5 devices. We continue to investigate a few remaining issues.”

The iOS 5 update, version 5.0.1, went live yesterday. Apple’s release notes said the update would fix bugs related to the poor battery life several iPhone 4S users were experiencing.

We’ve heard mixed reports from iPhone 4S users who updated iOS 5 yesterday. Some say it fixed their battery problems, while others say the problem has gotten worse.

