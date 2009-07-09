SEC Investigates Apple, Jobs

The SEC continues to investigate the way Apple (AAPL) disclosed CEO Steve Jobs’ health problems to shareholders.



On January 5, Apple CEO Steve Jobs told the public he had a “relatively simple” hormone imbalance. Nine days later, he told the public he would take five months off to recover from a “more complex” health problem. Months later, Jobs had a secret liver transplant in Tennessee.

Now SEC investigators want to know if Apple, its board, or Jobs intentionally misled shareholders with the January 5th statement, a person familiar with the investigation told Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg: “The issue here is: Did Apple or Jobs make misleading disclosures, tested by what they knew at the time?” said Robert Hillman, a securities law professor at the University of California, Davis. “A disclosure could be misleading if it’s a partial truth.”

The review doesn’t mean the SEC will accuse Jobs or the company of wrongdoing, the person familiar with the investigation said. Apple’s lead directors, Art Levinson and Bill Campbell, were being briefed by Jobs’s doctors on his condition at the time, said another person familiar with the matter.

