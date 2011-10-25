Apple Steals A Cloud Expert From Yahoo

Scott Noteboom is going to the cloud.



GigaOm reports the former head of global data centre infrastructure at Yahoo left for Apple sometime in the last month.

His LinkedIn page lists his title a “distinguished gentleman” at Apple, but the engineer will help the company that has designs on dominating the cloud. Noteboom’s addition will only speed that process.

Maybe Notebook can tell us what’s in that huge data centre in North Carolina.

