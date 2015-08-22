Apple breaks its silence on allegations that Dr. Dre once brutally assaulted a female TV host

Apples has broken its silence Dr. Dre’s alleged assault on female TV hot Dee Barnes in 1991.

Both Apple and Dr. Dre have issued statements to The New York Times.

“Dre has apologised for the mistakes he’s made in the past and he’s said that he’s not the same person that he was 25 years ago. We believe his sincerity and after working with him for a year and a half, we have every reason to believe that he has changed,” Apple stated.

Dre issued a similar statement:

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”

Developing…

