Apple Responds To The Maps Backlash: 'We Are Just Getting Started With It'

Photo: AP

After getting savaged for delivering a subpar mapping experience, Apple is telling people to be patient.Spokesperson Trudy Miller tells All Things D:



“Customers around the world are upgrading to iOS 6 with over 200 new features including Apple Maps, our first map service … We are excited to offer this service with innovative new features like Flyover, turn by turn navigation, and Siri integration. We launched this new map service knowing it is a major initiative and that we are just getting started with it. Maps is a cloud-based solution and the more people use it, the better it will get. We appreciate all of the customer feedback and are working hard to make the customer experience even better.”

