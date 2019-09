Here’s Apple’s latest trick to hype its app store: A big countdown clock on its website tracking how many apps are being downloaded in real time. Whoever downloads the 10 billionth app gets a $10,000 gift card.



As with any countdown clock it’s mesmerizing. Click on the graphic below to see it in real time.

Photo: Apple

