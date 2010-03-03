Apple Staffing Up For Mobile Advertising Blitz

Apple is staffing up its mobile advertising team after acquiring Quattro Wireless a few months ago. A reader just spotted this job posting on Apple’s site for an “iPhone advertising SDK manager.”

Now the only question is whether Apple’s mobile ad kit for developers will be available for the iPhone OS 4 launch expected this summer. (And a potential show-and-tell event this month.)

Here’s the description for the job, which is based in Apple’s Cupertino, Calif. headquarters:

The iPhone team is looking for a manager to work on supporting next generation mobile advertising. This will involve managing a talented team of developers working on the frameworks included in the iPhone SDK. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the day to day management of the engineering, as well as related frameworks. He or she will spend much of their time interacting with the engineering team, program managers, other engineering teams, and executives. We need someone who is comfortable working in a fast paced environment with rapidly changing priorities.

