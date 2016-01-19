4,000 Apple employees were evacuated from its Irish headquarters after a bomb threat

Apple staff in Cork, Ireland, were evacuated following a bomb threat, according to reports on social media. The evacuation started at 10 a.m., according to The Irish Times, and is now over. 

The Irish Indepedent reports that a search was completed and employees were allowed to return to work. The Army bomb squad has reportedly been told to stand down

According to the Independent, three of Apple’s factories were affected: Lavitts Quay, Hollyhill and Model Farm Road. Around 4,000 employees were evacuated from Hollyhill, a factory, with a further 800 from Lavitt’s Quay, an office, according to The Irish Times. 

Staff have been allowed back into the building. 

The threat was made on the internet at 8.20 a.m. and, following a consultation with Apple managment, an evacuation was ordered. 

This story is developing. Refresh for more…

