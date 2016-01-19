4,000 Apple employees were evacuated from its Irish headquarters after a bomb threat

Apple staff in Cork, Ireland, were evacuated following a bomb threat, according to reports on social media. The evacuation started at 10 a.m., according to The Irish Times, and is now over.

The Irish Indepedent reports that a search was completed and employees were allowed to return to work. The Army bomb squad has reportedly been told to stand down.

According to the Independent, three of Apple’s factories were affected: Lavitts Quay, Hollyhill and Model Farm Road. Around 4,000 employees were evacuated from Hollyhill, a factory, with a further 800 from Lavitt’s Quay, an office, according to The Irish Times.

Staff have been allowed back into the building.

Lots of movement here at Apple’s HQ in Hollyhill, Cork – looks like staff have just received the all clear to return to work. #iestaff

— Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) January 18, 2016

#Apple Staff return to work at Lavitt’s Quay following this morning’s security threat @UTVIreland pic.twitter.com/UQ8vZx13Vj

— Fiona Donnelly (@FionaDonnelly22) January 18, 2016

**UPDATE – Apple staff are returning to work in Hollyhill following their evacuation earlier

— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) January 18, 2016

The threat was made on the internet at 8.20 a.m. and, following a consultation with Apple managment, an evacuation was ordered.

Outside Apple’s centre in Holyhill, Cork which has been evacuated this morning. pic.twitter.com/ksPsH5rKIW

— Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) January 18, 2016

Staff at Apple, Lavitt’s Quay among 4,000 staff at the company’s three #Cork plants evacuated over security threat pic.twitter.com/vZ1nIVhYM7

— Fiona Donnelly (@FionaDonnelly22) January 18, 2016

The Irish Independent reports that around 4,000 workers were evacuated from three different plants. The threats were made via the internet.

Apple staff are leaving the centre in Holyhill Cork – they say they haven’t been told how long it will be until they can come back.

— Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) January 18, 2016

Staff driving away from the Apple Hollyhill site are being warned on the way out that they will have to park outside the centre on return.

— Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) January 18, 2016

This story is developing. Refresh for more…

NOW WATCH: This new phone crushes the iPhone in one key area



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.