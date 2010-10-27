Apple In "On Again, Off Again" Talks To Buy Spotify

Apple should be smart enough to know that it still needs to make big improvements to its streaming entertainment strategy, especially around music.



So it’s no surprise to hear that Apple is in “on again, off again discussions” to buy Spotify, as Michael Arrington reports at TechCrunch. He adds, “at best it’s very early in the process. No firm price has been offered, no term sheet tabled. Still, it’s interesting that the two are talking.”

Interesting, indeed. Spotify has not launched in the U.S., but seems tremendously popular where it’s available in Europe. Unlike most streaming music services, it seems to actually have some worthwhile qualities.

Yes, Apple bought Lala last year, whose team was supposed to lead Apple’s web music strategy. But that’s not to say that something like Spotify couldn’t ultimately be the foundation for that service. (Though we’re not sure what specifically Apple would want from Spotify, or if it could be acquired cheaply enough to make sense for Apple.)

Also interesting: Apple could be competing with Google for Spotify, yet another acquisition fight between the two giants of Silicon Valley. Arrington reports that Google was “going to pay nearly $1 billion” for Spotify, but the deal fell through. Apple and Google also fought over AdMob and Lala.

