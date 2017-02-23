Apple spoke out against Trump's withdrawal of Obama-era transgender protections

Apple has publicly spoken out against the Trump administration’s withdrawal of some Obama-era transgender protections in a statement it sent to Axios on Wednesday.

The directive given by former President Barack Obama last year granted transgender students the choice to use public school restrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity.

Without the directive, states and school districts will now have to decide whether to grant those protections to transgender students.

Apple’s statement read:

“Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination. We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.”

It’s not the first time Apple has spoken out against the Trump administration’s policies. In an email sent to Apple’s employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Trump’s executive action on immigration “is not a policy we support.”

