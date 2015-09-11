Apple spends four months planning its huge events

It’s clear to anyone who has ever watched an Apple keynote address, the much balleyhood events where the company typically takes the wrap of its new products, that quite a bit of planning goes into them.

But just how long does it take for Apple to prepare for these dog and pony shows?

These keynotes take more than four months to prepare, according to an upcoming Bloomberg Businessweek cover story penned by Businessweek editor Josh Tyrangiel.

That means that Apple, which spends more than a third of a year planning for its annual events, was already woprking on Wednesday’s keynote as Tim Cook and other executives took the stage at its annual developer event in June.

On Wednesday’s event in San Francisco, Apple not only unveiled two new iPhones, but also a new, larger-screened iPad, dubbed the iPad Pro, a refreshed iPad mini, and a new Apple TV.

Tyrangiel interviewed Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, along with Jony Ive, the company’s chief design officer, and Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing boss, among other executives, to learn how Apple built 3D Touch.

3D Touch, one of the best new features on the latest iPhone, uses sensors built into the iPhone’s display to recognise how much pressure a person is applying to the iPhone’s screen. It allows poeple to interact with their phones in an entirely new way.

Check out

Tyrangiel’s full article here.

