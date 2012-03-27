Apple Spanked By Aussie Regulators For Lying About iPad's Capabilities

What? No 4G? Screw that–I’m getting a Kindle.

Photo: Theodore Ritz | Business Insider

Well, you can’t please everyone.Regulators in Australia say Apple is saying things about the new iPad that aren’t true, reports Reuters, namely that the WiFi+4G version will run on the country’s 4G network.



But it won’t, says the regulators. The only 4G network in Australia is incompatible with the iPad.

So the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission is insisting that Apple correct its marketing material and issue refunds.

