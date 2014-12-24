New Photos Provide A Closer Look At Apple's New 'Spaceship' Headquarters

Apple’s new ‘spaceship’ headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. is beginning to take shape.

New drone footage from Apple Insider shows how the circular main building on Apple Campus 2 is coming along, as well as the campus’ $US161 million theatre and parking garages.

The headquarters is said to be the “greenest building on the planet,” as CEO Tim Cook said at New York City’s Climate Week back in September. Apple Campus 2 should open at the end of 2016, and will feature an underground parking lot, curved glass panels, and a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches.

Here’s a look at how the campus will look when it’s finished.

Here’s an aerial view of how the campus looks today, according to Apple Insider’s drone footage. You can see where the circular main building will be and the parking garage.

A closer look at how construction is coming along on the “spaceship” portion of the campus.

That rectangular ditch is where Apple will start building its $US161 million theatre, according to Apple Insider. It will likely function as Apple’s own event space.

Construction on the parking garage is well underway, too.

Check out the full video below.

