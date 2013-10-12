New Video Of Apple's Proposed 'Spaceship' Headquarters In California

Next week, the city of Cupertino, California will vote whether or not to give Apple final approval for its new “spaceship” headquarters, which will be located about a mile away from the company’s current campus.

The San Jose Mercury News got an exclusive look at a giant model of Apple’s new headquarters, complete with some impressive lighting and a bunch of tiny people for scale. When built, the campus is going to be massive, yet surrounded by plenty of green space. There will also be external buildings for top-secret research and development projects, an underground parking garage, and a theatre for keynotes and company presentations.

Here’s a video the Mercury News made of its visit to check out the model of the new building:

