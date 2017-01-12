Apple's $5 billion 'spaceship' campus is covered in mud

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told Apple employees that the company planned to start moving into its new $5 billion Campus 2 in January, 2017.

But right now, the campus is still a work in progress. Although landscaping and interior work has started, there’s still a lot to do, as shown in a new drone video from photographer Matthew Roberts filmed on Monday.

Since Northern California has seen a lot of rain since last Saturday, lots of Apple’s beautiful dirt piles have turned into mud.

But Apple has started planting trees, doing landscaping on the interior, and is over halfway done installing the solar panels that will cover the roof.

In October, Cupertino updated its public construction schedule for the building. Currently, building and construction is supposed to wrap up in the first quarter of 2017, and landscaping in the second quarter.

Take a look for yourself:

Roberts estimates that 60% of the roof is covered with solar panels. Matthew Roberts/YouTube Major construction and landscaping is happening inside the ring. Matthew Robert/YouTube The auditorium, where Apple will reveal new products like next year's iPhone, is almost complete. Matthew Roberts Cars are driving and parking in the new parking lot. Matthew Roberts/YouTube The atrium should be stunning when it's done. Matthew Roberts/YouTube Here's a peek inside. Apple But right now, the outside has lots of standing water and mud. Matthew Roberts/YouTube More mud. Matthew Roberts Watch the entire drone flyover video below:

