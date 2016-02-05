PHOTOS: Here's all the progress Apple's made on its spaceship campus -- the 'best office building in the world'

Youtube / Cupertino City Council Steve Jobs turned a Cupertino City Council meeting into a keynote on June 7th, 2011.

If everything goes according to plan, Apple will complete its new $5 billion ‘spaceship’ campus this year. It’s been a long time coming.

Steve Jobs once said that the new campus meant Apple had “a shot at building the best office building in the world.”

Fast forward to today, and the latest footage shows that most of the earthwork, started in 2014, has been completed. Now construction workers have started to install large panels of curved glass on what the company has described as the “greenest building on the planet.”

When Apple’s Campus 2 is finished, it will house more than 13,000 employees over 18 acres, and it will include a massive fitness center, as well as a state-of-the-art auditorium for Apple keynote presentations.

Here’s a look at how far Apple’s new campus has come, and what it will look like when it’s all finished.

