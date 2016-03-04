Apple's 'spaceship' campus has a huge tunnel running beneath it

Journalist and drone pilot Duncan Sinfield has posted the latest airborne look at Apple’s “Campus 2” headquarters, currently under construction in Cupertino, California.
Take a look:
Some updates to look for in this video:
- Large panes of curved glass have been installed on the building’s interior
- Apple has started to muster huge solar panels ahead of roof installation
- The campus auditorium finally has a roof
- The underground tunnel from the parking garages to the main building is nearly finished
- Apple’s massive pile of dirt is still there
Apple is expected to move into Campus 2 in January, 2017, CEO Tim Cook confirmed at the company’s recent shareholders meeting.
Despite the new digs, Apple hasn’t stopped expanding to satellite offices. On Thursday, Reuters reported that Apple is preparing to open “chic new offices” in San Francisco as soon as this year.
